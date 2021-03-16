The Offside Rule WSL: Chelsea storm to the Conti Cup and it’s deja vu for tiers 3-6

Kait Borsay is joined by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan and the BBC’s Women’s Sport Reporter Jo Currie to look back at Sunday’s Continental Cup Final and reflect on the news that the 2020/21 season has ended for teams in tiers 3-6 of the women’s football pyramid. Plus Bristol City’s Aimee Palmer joins the pod to talk through the cup final, bouncing back from defeat and Yana Daniels’ woodwork skills.

