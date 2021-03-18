The Offside Rule Weekly: Making moves

This week we’re looking at the teams looking to make a move up and maybe down the table in the last few months of the Premier League season. We’re discussing some big international homecomings and picking what we would take with us when we have to pack up the boxes after facing a managerial sacking.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.