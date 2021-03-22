UWCL quarter-final previews

As the quarter-final stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League draws loser, Martin Whiteley takes a look at the four ties as Manchester City and Chelsea both aim to become the first English champions since 2007.

Bayern Munich v Rosengard

The first leg in Germany on 24 March. The second leg in Sweden on 1 April.

Former Rosengard players Amanda Ilestedt and Simone Boye Sorensen now ply their trade for Bayern Munich who are looking for their first-ever Champions League success after dispatching Ajax 6-1 and BIIK Kazygurt 9-1 on aggregate.

Rosengard has currently scored the most goals of any team so far this campaign after aggregate successes of 17-0 and 4-2 against Lanchkhuti from Georgia and Austrian side St. Polten.

With the number of goals scored by the Swedish side, it is no surprise that they are well represented at the top of the individual scoring charts with Jelena Cankovic and Sanne Troelsgaard both having found the back of the net on four occasions.

LdB FC Malmo — rebranded from Malmo FF Dam in April 2007— merged with Rosengard to form a women’s side under that name in October 2013 and promptly won the next two Damallsvenskan titles.

Under the guise of Malmo FF Dam, the club first played in Europe in the 2003-04 season making it through to the semi-final stage. Between them, the three clubs have 11 domestic league titles in total, with the last one coming in 2019.

PSG v Lyon

An 8-1 aggregate win against Gornik Leczna from Poland was a drama-free start to proceedings for PSG. Things continued to go swimmingly for the French side when they defeated Sparta Prague 5-0 at home in their last-16 first-leg encounter.

In these uncertain times, Covid-19 is never far away from any potential intervention and that is what happened to PSG. As they prepared to travel to the Czech Republic positive tests were reported in their camp. The second leg was therefore cancelled as PSG had to undergo mandatory quarantine as instructed by the Paris Region Regional Health Agency. The decision was made by the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Control Body that PSG would forfeit the second game 3-0 but after an impressive first-leg display they were still the side to advance into the last-eight.

Lyon has had no serious problems of their own in their run at six Champions League successes in a row. The holders did trail twice against Juventus in their opening game — before winning it 3-2 – but still managed to brush aside the champions of Italy 6-2 on aggregate. After winning at home 2-0 against Brondby in the round of 16 Lyon did concede the first goal in the second leg in Denmark. The seven-time champions quickly regained control though to ease through 5-1 over the two matches.

Lyon has defeated PSG the last three times they have met in this competition, but the current Division 1 Feminine league leaders were the last team to defeat the champions back in November 2014. PSG will have home advantage at the Parc des Princes on 24 March, with Lyon back in familiar surroundings seven days later.

Barcelona v Manchester City

Barcelona has breezed through the opening two rounds this term as PSV and Fortuna Hjorring from Denmark were bounced out 8-2 and 9-0 on aggregate. The previous best Champions League performance for the side from Catalonia was when they were runners-up to Lyon in 2019.

Manchester City is another club looking for their maiden success in this competition.

New Swedish champions Kopparbergs/Goteborg and Fiorentina were despatched by City 5-1 and 8-0 over their brace of encounters to secure their last-eight place. USA international Sam Mewis having contributed four goals for the English side.

Because of Covid restrictions, the first leg of this tie will be played in Monza, Italy, on 24 March. The second leg scheduled to be played in Manchester one week later.

Chelsea v Wolfsburg

After being knocked out three previous times by Wolfsburg, English champions Chelsea will be hoping for a different outcome as they look to get their hands on this trophy for the first time.

Chelsea have overcome Benfica and Atletico Madrid 8-0 and 3-1 on aggregate to reach this stage of the competition. The English side also has former Wolfsburg player Pernille Harder in their ranks now.

Two-time champions Wolfsburg has got the better of Spartak Subotica from Serbia, and Norwegian side LSK Kvinner 7-0 and 4-0 in the previous rounds. Due to Covid restrictions, both legs of this tie will be played in Budapest, Hungary, on the 24th and 31st of March.

Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May)

PSG/Lyon v Barcelona/Manchester City

Bayern Munich/Rosengard v Chelsea/Wolfsburg

