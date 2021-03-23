The Offside Rule WSL: Talking TV deals, Arsenal gunning for Europe and the Champions League quarter finals

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by broadcaster Anne-Marie Batson to round up all the news from a week in the WSL.

The FA’s Kelly Simmons joins to pod to discuss the new broadcast deal for the League, plus we get an exclusive interview with one of the negotiators of that deal, David Kogan.

In addition, we round up all the action on the field from the last week, Lynsey tries to work out who will be relegated at the end of the season, and we look ahead to Wednesday’s Champions League quarter finals.

