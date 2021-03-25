The Offside Rule Weekly: Abbreviations, stats and picking the Three Lions

Do you know your XG from your P90? Well this week, inspired by AC-12, we’re talking football abbreviations. We’re also putting ourselves in Southgate’s shoes and picking who we think will stick around in the England squad and make it all the way to Qatar. Plus we fill out the footballer census.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.