WSL: Five Things we learned this weekend

Jessy Parker Humphreys reviews the top talking-points from this weekend’s WSL action.

With only four games left for some, the WSL relegation fight heats up

Birmingham City and Bristol City played out a 1-1 draw to ensure that the relegation battle in the Women’s Super League remains wide open. The point saw Bristol City move up to tenth, albeit having played two games more than Aston Villa who are below them in eleventh.

Excitingly, all four of the teams in the race to avoid the drop have winnable games remaining this season, meaning there is little predictable about it. The key fixtures will be West Ham and Aston Villa’s double-header – currently the bottom two sides. Bristol and Birmingham will be watching those matches with care; if one side were to lose both fixtures, they would likely be the ones to start next season in the Championship.

Aston Villa wait to see whether Bignot appointment will pay off

The appointment of Martin Bignot was intended to provide Aston Villa with a safe pair of hands in order to keep the side in the WSL. Gemma Davies has remained at the club, but under Bignot’s stewardship, they have only picked up one win in six games.

Bignot has faced a number of tricky fixtures in that time – including playing Chelsea twice – so the results have not necessarily been a surprise. The upcoming games will shed more light on whether the unusual appointment has been a success, or whether Aston Villa were too hasty in deciding Davies needed the support.

Lauren Hemp’s brilliance keeps Manchester City in the title race

With 86 minutes played against Reading, Manchester City looked destined to round out a disappointing week with a draw that would have left them adrift in the WSL title race – on top of being all but dumped out of the Champions League.

But then Lauren Hemp stepped up.