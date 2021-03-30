The Offside Rule WSL: Chelsea’s telepathy, United play at OT and a sweet day for the Toffees

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by Sheffield United forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss all the action from the WSL. Kirby and Kerr are on the same wavelength for Chelsea as they remain top of the table, but Manchester City are pushing The Blues all the way. Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps joins the pod to tell us what it was like to play at Old Trafford, and we discuss a sweet day for the Toffees as Everton put 5 past Brighton. Plus, could there be a new European competition in the women’s game? Claire Bloomfield of the European Club Association gives us the latest.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.