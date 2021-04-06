The Offside Rule WSL: Birmingham’s letter to the Board, Jen Beattie on changes at Arsenal and Geese stop play

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by commentator, content creator and former player Samantha Miller to chat through another dramatic week in the WSL, including Birmingham City’s letter to their Board complaining about conditions. Arsenal defender Jen Beattie gives her reaction to manager Joe Montemurro’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season. Plus Brighton clip Manchester United’s wings, as geese stop play.

