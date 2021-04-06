The Offside Rule WSL: Birmingham’s letter to the Board, Jen Beattie on changes at Arsenal and Geese stop play

Posted on April 6, 2021 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by commentator, content creator and former player Samantha Miller to chat through another dramatic week in the WSL, including Birmingham City’s letter to their Board complaining about conditions. Arsenal defender Jen Beattie gives her reaction to manager Joe Montemurro’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season. Plus Brighton clip Manchester United’s wings, as geese stop play.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

