WSL: Five Things we noticed this weekend

Miedema has a slight advantage in the number of games left to play: Arsenal have four remaining, and Chelsea only three. But regardless of the outcome, it is testament to Sam Kerr’s ability that she is pushing the WSL’s perennial leading goalscorer so close. It is not so long ago that some were doubting whether she would be able to ‘do it’ in the WSL.

Miedema has won the Golden Boot for the past two seasons. She is not the kind of player who you suspect thrives off individual awards, but she will be pushed to the wire if she is going to get a third.

Ward laments Birmingham’s mistakes as second ball slowness costs them

For much of the first half of their clash, Birmingham City frustrated Chelsea. They gave the Blues little time on the ball, stopping Chelsea from stringing together the kind of passing moves that would give them the fluidity to get a hold on the game. The frustration even caused captain Magda Eriksson to yell “keep the flow” at her players as she watched another wayward pass roll out of play.

Yet despite all that work, Birmingham found themselves three goals down at half time with the game all but over. Two of those goals came as a result of what Carla Ward described as a “lapse in concentration”, as Sam Kerr found herself first to second balls in the box. An Erin Cuthbert shot was palmed away by Hannah Hampton only to be tapped in by Kerr, before a Pernille Harder header hit the crossbar and was headed in.

The third was perhaps more about Kerr’s skill than a Birmingham mistake. Hayes said she thought Kerr was going to fly out the ground because of how high she jumped to head in Cuthbert’s pinpoint free kick, for her and Chelsea’s third goal.

Ward said she never expected to take points from this game, and in the second half, Chelsea were just comprehensively better. But things might have felt different if they had been quicker to those second balls.

West Ham finally click into gear in astonishing win over Reading

In his eighth game in charge, Olli Harder finally recorded his first West Ham win as manager, as his side dismantled Reading with a level of ferocity normally only seen by teams at the top of the WSL.

Harder has been setting up his side in a 3-4-3 pretty much since he arrived in east London, and it was perfect for a Reading side who were nervously trying to play out from the back. Kenza Dali, Martha Thomas and Emily van Egmond pinned the Reading defenders to the edge of the penalty area, making it easy for West Ham to turn over possession high up the pitch as Reading were unable to play round the press.