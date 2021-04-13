The Offside Rule WSL: 10 Years of the FA WSL

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by the BBC’s Chris Slegg to look back at a decade of the FA WSL. Everton Boss Willie Kirk joins the pod to give his take on the last 10 years of the League, plus we speak to the player who scored the very first WSL goal. We hear some special memories from various players and pundits, including Sue Smith, Casey Stoney and Laura Bassett, plus we try and pick our all-time WSL 11.

