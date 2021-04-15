The Offside Rule Weekly: Big day out

This week, we’re making our big return to the outside world with a shopping trip and a pub outing. We’ll be seeing what odd bits of memorabilia we can find and mixing up some footballer cocktails. And, as the season draws to a close, we’ll be talking about the teams set for a frantic end to the season.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.