The Offside Rule Weekly: Big day out

Posted on April 15, 2021 in Podcasts

This week, we’re making our big return to the outside world with a shopping trip and a pub outing. We’ll be seeing what odd bits of memorabilia we can find and mixing up some footballer cocktails. And, as the season draws to a close, we’ll be talking about the teams set for a frantic end to the season.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.

<span>%d</span> bloggers like this: