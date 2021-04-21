The Offside Rule WSL: The Real Super League, Chelsea and City draw, and swallowing belly buttons

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by Reading and England midfielder Fara Williams to discuss the monster match that was Manchester City 2 Chelsea 2. We go through all the big talking points, and there are so many, discuss that save, and add several more entries to the Emma Hayes quote book.

All that plus a look at Team GB’s group in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and the weekend fixtures.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.