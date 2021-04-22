The Offside Rule Weekly: The future of football

Posted on April 22, 2021 in Podcasts

This week, we’re reflecting on this defining week in football and thinking about what the future holds for the beautiful game. We’ll be deciding what job Jose should be doing next and also coming up with our own futuristic plan for football. 

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

