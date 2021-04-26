What next for the European Super League?

The European Super League (ESL) has captivated the football world over the past week, making it impossible to digest the sport without some reference to one of the biggest controversies in its history.

The unified opposition the announcement was met with, and subsequent u-turn, is something fans should be proud of but the lingering aftertaste remains distinctively bitter nonetheless.

However the backlash and public protests might just be the tip of the iceberg for the 12 clubs involved as it remains to be seen what form their punishment will come in.

If one thing is for certain it’s that the owners will be far more fearful of the fiscal ramifications than the feelings of contempt displayed by even the most loyal of their supporters.

What’s the latest on the ESL?

With nine of the original 12, including all six Premier League sides, having pulled out of the plans, a gambler might argue that the ESL is unlikely to be getting off the ground any time soon.

Real Madrid president and ESL chairman Florentino Pérez remains adamant that the contracts signed by the clubs are ‘binding’ and that the plans are by no means off the table just yet.

And it’s no surprise that the three remaining clubs (Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus), who seem most desperate to push this over the line, are also the three most financially unstable right now.

For that to happen Pérez and the rest of the evil geniuses are going to have to go back to the drawing board with fans unlikely to ever buy into the closed shop model initially presented.

What’s happens now?

The calls for bans and points deductions look unlikely to materialise as they would serve to punish the players, staff and fans who played no part in this.

Instead financial penalties seem more likely and more targeted at those responsible, although in what form those might come is still unclear at this point.

Fans in England have been making their voices heard via ongoing public protests while many are still coming to terms with the betrayal of their clubs.

Manchester United supporters were relieved to see Ed Woodward had in notice from his position as chief executive and there could yet be more board-level casualties as the fallout continues.