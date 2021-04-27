The Offside Rule WSL: A Thriller At The Villa, Demi Stokes and Ta-ra To Fa-ra

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by the Editor of She Kicks Magazine Jen O’Neill to look back at a weekend of late drama in the WSL, as Bristol City earn a draw at Aston Villa. After Reading’s Fara Williams announced that she is to retire at the end of the season, we pay tribute to England’s record appearance holder. Plus Manchester City’s Demi Stokes joins the pod to talk title race, and we look ahead to Chelsea’s Champions League semi final second leg.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.