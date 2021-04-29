The Offside Rule Weekly: Memorable meetings and chocolate buttons

This week, Lianne Sanderson, pundit and former England, Arsenal and Juventus forward, joins the team. We’re taking a look at the final run in across the football league and predicting the teams that going to be rejoicing or commiserating come the end of the season. We also reminisce about some famous football meetings and get creative with some whacky club ownership ideas.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.