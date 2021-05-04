The Offside Rule WSL: Chelsea in the Champions League Final, Man City Keep Up The Pressure and Relegation 6 Pointers

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by The Telegraph’s Tom Garry to look back at an historic weekend in women’s football, when Chelsea made it through to the Champions League Final for the first time. With The Blues in Europe, Manchester City kept up the pressure in the League by beating Birmingham. Plus, as the end of the season approaches, we look ahead to potential final day dramas.

