The Offside Rule Weekly: Where are they

This week, we’re picking the EFL stars we think Premier League clubs will be eyeing up this summer. We’re also chatting about famous times players have been missing in action. And we’ll be celebrating the nice guys in football, the owners that are looking out for fans and looking after their football clubs.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.