The Offside Rule WSL: Chelsea Are Champions, The Robins Are Relegated and The Champions League Final

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by former New Zealand Captain, Champions League winner and fellow podcast host Bex Smith to discuss the final weekend of the WSL season that saw Chelsea crowned Champions. We’re joined by their former Captain Katie Chapman and Blues’ Chairman Adrian Jacob to talk about back to back titles for Chelsea and look ahead to the Champions League Final. Plus we round up all the other results including defeat for Bristol City which relegated them to the Championship.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.