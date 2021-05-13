The Offside Rule Weekly: The final countdown

Posted on May 13, 2021 in Podcasts

This week, we’re welcoming back fans with open arms and picking the sides that could do with a boost from a crowd. We’re also reminiscing about the times legends have made mistakes, after Aguero’s panenka fail. Plus, as we enter finals week, we’re looking back at some of our own famous finals.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

