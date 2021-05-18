The Offside Rule WSL: Bad-ass Barca Give Chelsea The Blues

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by former England and Chelsea player Claire Rafferty to look back at the Women’s Champions League Final between Chelsea and Barcelona in Gothenburg. Now part of Chelsea’s Commercial Team, Claire takes us inside the dressing room on a difficult night for Emma Hayes’ side. We also discuss the latest news from the WSL, including Casey Stoney’s departure as Manchester United Manager, plus we look back at the action from the FA Cup 5th Round, and we hand out the ‘Offside Rule Awards’ for the season.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.