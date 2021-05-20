The Offside Rule Weekly: I don’t like deep house, but I like Mick

This week, we’re dishing out some report cards to the most recent additions to Premier League management, asking how Crystal Palace might look to rebuild after Roy Hodgson announced his departure. Plus, we reminisce about some classic football karaoke moments following Pep’s wonderful rendition of Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.