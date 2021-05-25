Spurs golden boy Harry Kane shines in season closer despite uncertainty

With uncertainty surrounding Kane’s future at Spurs, he showed no signs of letting his side down and leading by example in their final game of the season, as Amarachi Orie writes.

Harry Kane scored in a 4-2 victory over Leicester City away from home to win his third Golden Boot, secure Tottenham’s place in the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) next season and push their opponents into a fifth-place finish.

The star striker is rumoured to be looking to leave the club to join another Premier League side, having been at Spurs since 2009. However, in the final game of the season, Kane once again showed up for his team, for what could be the very last time.

Tottenham had a dismal start to the game; Toby Alderweireld’s outstretched leg catching Jamie Vardy in the penalty box in the 16th minute. After a VAR check, the penalty was awarded and Vardy made no mistake in hitting the back of the net. Leicester were chasing top four and, having lost to Chelsea earlier in the week, this was a must-win game.

It was also a must-win for Tottenham who needed to prevent Arsenal and Everton from leapfrogging them if they wanted to compete in a European competition next season. On such a big occasion, there is always one man on which Spurs can rely.

Five minutes before the end of the first half, Kane stepped in to remedy the situation for the visitors.The ball ricocheted around the penalty box, the England striker catching the ball on his right foot and striking it cleanly into the back of the net, giving keeper Kasper Schmeichel no time to react.

When it matters most, Kane is there, without hesitation. Tottenham were level again and they had the opportunity to add to the scoreline after the break.

However, the second half began in the same way as the first. Vardy won another penalty in the 51st minute and converted it once again to put Leicester ahead. Vardy was stealing the show from Kane in front of 8,000 home fans at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham’s number 10 had lost his mojo. Five minutes after the penalty, Kane took a shot at goal and fired it way over the net. The team had been shaken by Vardy and even their leader was struggling to find a solution. The visitors were brought back into the game by a 76th minute own goal from Schmeichel who failed to clear a corner.

A revitalised Kane was then able to assist Gareth Bale in securing a win for Spurs. In the 87th minute, he set up Bale in the box, who added to the scoreline with a left-footed strike. The goal had to be reviewed for handball but was given the green light. This was Kane’s 14th assist of the season, the highest of all Premier League players, earning him the Playmaker award.

Tottenham had got the winner and, a minute later, Kane tried to extend the lead but was foiled by Wilfred Ndidi. Nevertheless, he kept up his team’s momentum and in the dying moments of extra time, Bale scored the final goal of the match.

Tottenham will be the first Premier League club to get a taste of competing in the UECL next season. However, they might be doing so without their lead striker, who helped secure their place there, scoring a stunning 31 goals in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite all the praise and accolades, Kane is still looking to fill a rather empty trophy cabinet – the England Striker will want to compete in the top competitions and win major titles. But, who will buy him?

It is a complete unknown which club will be willing to spend the amount of money that Tottenham would accept to let him go. It is also not clear which club might be willing to change their team’s style of play to accommodate the lone striker and allow him to continue in the same fashion as he has done at Tottenham.

After being synonymous with the club for so many years, no one yet knows what Spurs will look like or how they will fare without their golden boy. Stay or go, Harry Kane has done his job phenomenally this season and his Golden Boot is credit to that.

