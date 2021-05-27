The Offside Rule Weekly: Southgate wildcards, end of season awards and a Euros anthem

Posted on May 27, 2021 in Podcasts

This week, we’re picking the wildcard names we think should make Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the Euros and presenting our Offside Rule end of season awards to our team and manager of the season. Plus we’re bringing together a football super group to create the next Euros anthem.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

