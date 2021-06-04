From bottom of the pile to Pride of place

The Orlando Pride have been challenging preconceptions. Unbeaten in the NWSL and shocking league favourites, the side have had a miraculous turnaround, as Jessy Parker Humphreys writes.

There was a time when the Orlando Pride had become a bit of a joke.

Back in 2019, they finished bottom of the NWSL, losing 16 of their games and conceding 53 goals in the process, 17 more than anyone else. Being ruled out of 2020’s Challenge Cup due to a COVID-19 outbreak, supposedly caused by younger players going clubbing, only cemented the impression that they were more interested in living it up in Florida than playing football.

But the balance of power in the NWSL can shift fast. Unlike in the WSL, a combination of the draft system, salary cap and national team allocations means that the inequalities between the best and the worst teams are much smaller. The side who conceded the second most goals in that 2019 NWSL season were the Houston Dash, who surprised everyone by winning the 2020 Challenge Cup.

On paper, at least, it was clear that the Pride had more than enough stars to compete with Marta, Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris all forming part of their roster. Yet the opening four games of the season have gone beyond what almost anyone could have expected.