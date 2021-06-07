Shrewd signings turn Bayern Munich from title pretenders to recruiting champions

The impact of new additions like Lea Schuller, Viviane Asseyi, and Hanna Glas have been key to Bayern’s success, writes Martin whiteley.

After finishing the last four seasons as runners-up, Bayern Munich’s savvy recruitment helped them come out on top in their duel with Wolfsburg to claim their third Frauen-Bundesliga championship.

Going into their final league game at home against Eintracht Frankfurt, leaders Bayern held a two-point advantage over Wolfsburg, who were also on home soil facing Werder Bremen. As expected, both the top two secured the three points — Bayern winning 4-0 and Wolfsburg by 8-0.

Bayern’s triumph represented a remarkable transformation for them since last season. Wolfsburg won the league by eight points, outscoring their closest rivals by 33 goals and conceding six fewer last year. This time, the champions outscored Wolfsburg by 11 and their defensive record was eight goals better than them.