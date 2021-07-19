Tokyo 2020: Five Euro stars to watch out for at the Olympics

Ahead of the first group match on Wednesday, Martin Whiteley looks at five players set to strive at this year’s Olympics.

Brazil (Group F)

Ludmila

Blessed with tremendous speed attained through her background in athletics, Ludmila is the type of attacker most defenders hate to play against.

The forward joined Liga Ellas side Atlético Madrid ahead of the 2017-18 season from São José in her homeland, and this season she found the back of the net 15 times in league play.

Having impressed during a difficult season for the side from the Spanish capital, Ludmila was rewarded with a contract extension back in March that runs until 2024.

Netherlands (Group F)

Jill Roord

Despite only being 24-years-old Roord has already been a part of the Dutch squad that won the previous Euros and finished as runners-up to the all-conquering USA team at the last World Cup.

After two seasons at Arsenal — scoring nine goals in 33 WSL appearances — the technically gifted midfielder is returning to Germany to play for Wolfsburg having signed a three-year contract.

Internationally Rood has played at various age groups before making her senior bow in February 2015, in a 7-0 win against Thailand. The midfielder has now gained over 50 caps for her country.

Australia (Group G)

Mary Fowler

The attacker made her senior international debut in July 2017, scorings her team’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Germany.

After playing in her home country for Adelaide United, the Cairns-born striker moved to French side Montpellier in February 2020.

This past season Fowler scored five goals in 22 Feminine Division 1 appearances.

The all-around attributes that the forward possesses saw her make her Matildas debut in 2018 aged just 15.

Although she may not start her impact could be vital to Australia having a successful tournament.

Sweden (Group G)

Sofia Jakobsson

Another to make an offseason club switch is experienced attacker Jakobsson.

Having moved to Tacón ahead of the 2019-20 season — before playing for the club in their inaugural campaign under the Real Madrid name — the forward has decided her next destination will be German champions Bayern Munich.

In her time in Spain — despite often playing wide in a front three — the pacy Jakobsson still got on the scoresheet 15 times from just over 50 league appearances.

In a national team career that has spanned 10 years the forward has achieved over 100 caps scoring in excess of 20 goals.

Jakobsson was also part of the squad that claimed a silver medal at the last Olympics after they had knocked out reigning champions the USA at the last-eight stage.

USA (Group G)

Catarina Macario

Following a decision to forgo her senior year of college, the 21-year-old Macario signed a two-and-a-half-year deal back in January with Lyon.

Although playing time — as could happen in the Olympics — was sparse, Macario still managed to show off her undoubtable talents. The powerful and speedy offensive player bagging five goals in the seven league games she made an appearance in.

Macario made her USA debut against Columbia just days after signing for the then French champions.

