The Offside Rule: Big Olympics Preview

It’s Olympics time and at the Offside Rule we are here with you throughout the tournament from beginning to gold medal match.

On this preview show Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper, Katie Whyatt, and Flo Lloyd Hughes are here to make sure that you are Olympic ready as they go through group by group, team by team to get the full Tokyo picture ready for kick off.

Along the way we have some local voices to help us suss out teams USA, Japan, and The Netherlands, and throughout the tournament we’ll have many more.

Join Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay and a host of guests as they take you through the women’s tournament at Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.