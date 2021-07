Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay, and former Olympian Alicia Ferguson for a full round-up of match day 1 at Tokyo 2020. It was a day that saw a whooping 28 goals, goal 187 for Sinclair, and the brightest shirts you’ve ever seen.

Join Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay and a host of guests as they take you through the women’s tournament at Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.