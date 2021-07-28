Tokyo 2020: Riise’s group stage experiments prepare Team GB for quarter-finals

The best team to face Australia has emerged from the coach’s effective squad rotation, writes Jessy Parker Humphreys.

Team GB may have lost their perfect record at the Olympics, but their 1-1 draw in the final group game against Canada was enough to see them top Group E and set up a quarter-final clash with Australia. Despite going 1-0 down, Team GB looked comfortable for large swathes of the match and were more than deserving of a point in a game where both sides rested players.

Hege Riise continued to rotate her squad as she had against Japan with notable absentees including Ellen White, who was replaced by Nikita Parris up front, Steph Houghton, who was replaced by Millie Bright, and Lauren Hemp, who was replaced by Georgia Stanway. Despite these changes, Team GB looked relatively comfortable for much of the game, even as the weather conditions made it hard to play quick football.

Demi Stokes and Stanway stood out as Stokes showed she had the beating of both Janine Beckie and Adriana Leon who were switching flanks. Team GB had struggled in both previous group games to get the left-backs up in support of Hemp but the use of Stanway seemed to give Stokes the confidence that the Man City attacker would provide defensive cover. On numerous occasions, Stokes drove into ‘Zone 14’, the central zone just outside the penalty area which tends to be seen as one of the crucial sections of the pitch when it comes to scoring. After half an hour, one such run allowed Jill Scott to play in Rachel Daly who was only denied a goal by a spectacular last-ditch tackle from Ashley Lawrence. Despite Stokes’ effectiveness being limited in the second half when Canada brought on Jessie Fleming and Jordyn Huitema, Team GB should feel positive about the impact she was able to have.