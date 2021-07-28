Tokyo 2020 round-up: More magic from record-breaking Arsenal star Miedema

Martin Whiteley recaps the action in the final group games of the Olympic women’s football tournament.

Vivianne Miedema is leading the race to become top scorer at the Olympics after she fired a deadly double in the Netherlands’ 8-2 thrashing of China.

The irrepressible Arsenal attacker may have only been introduced as a second-half substitute on 62 minutes, but it was enough time to take her tally to a historic eight goals in three games and help the European champions to top Group F on goal difference ahead of Brazil.

Miedema broke the record for most goals scored in a single Olympic women’s football tournament that was held by Canada legend Christine Sinclair with six goals — a tally also matched by Barbra Banda. But with Zambia’s Games now over, she faces competition for the crown from international team-mate Lieke Martens on four goals.

The Netherlands now face an intriguing quarter-final clash with the USA — who were held to a 0-0 draw with Australia — on Friday after their World Cup final heartbreak in 2019.

The USA reached the knockout stage despite playing out a cagey 0-0 draw with the Aussies and failing to claim top spot in Group G.

The four-time gold medallists knew one point would see them through to the last eight as they came into the final group match second on goal difference, but a marked improvement is required if they are to overcome free-scoring Netherlands in the knockouts.

With the Dutch gunning for revenge, the Americans will need to quicken their passing to cope with the scoring exploits of Miedema as well as Martens and Shanice van de Sanden who also struck against China.

Australia progressed as one of the two best third-placed teams and will face Great Britain in the quarter-finals after Caroline Weir’s late equaliser not only secured a 1-1 draw with Canada but top spot in Group E.

All eyes will now be on the shooting contest between Matildas captain Sam Kerr and Team GB rival Ellen White who have both scored three goals this tournament.