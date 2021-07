Kait Borsay, Florence Lloyd Hughes and Katie Whyatt are here with the latest following the conclusion of the quarter finals from Tokyo 2020. In a day that had everything, including plenty of penalties we are here to guide you through all the bits you may have missed.

Join Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay and a host of guests as they take you through the women’s tournament at Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.