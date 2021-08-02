The Offside Rule Olympics: Historic win for Canada as cautious Sweden get the job done

Posted on August 2, 2021 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and former Matilda Alicia Ferguson are here with the latest following the conclusion of the semi finals from Tokyo 2020. It wasn’t the goalfest of the group stages and quarter finals, but Canada and Sweden came through in tense semi finals.

Join Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay and a host of guests as they take you through the women’s tournament at Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.

 

