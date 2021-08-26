The Offside Rule Weekly: It’s time to hashtag switch on

On the show this week we talk about the wildest rumours we’ve heard in this transfer window, the good the bad and the ugly from fans, and we think up ways for players to be entertained this international break.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.