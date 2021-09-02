The Offside Rule Weekly: How does Shakira not rub off on you?

The hectic summer transfer window has closed and we’re reflecting on the singing that might have flown under the radar. We’re also talking statues after some bling was unveiled outside the Etihad, and of course we’ve thrown in some girl band and boy band action in too, because why not!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.