The Offside Rule Weekly: More, more, more

This week we’re dishing out some gold stars to the players and clubs that deserve some early season credit, we’re also looking at speed records after Ronaldo’s shirts flew off the shelves at Old Trafford. Plus, we’re deciding what we want more, more, more of in football.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.