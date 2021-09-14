The Offside Rule Women’s Football: We’re cheering like we’ve won the Champions League

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are back and joined by Arsenal Women’s correspondent for Arseblog, Tim Stillman. On the podcast today: Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United continue their impressive starts but all find themselves below Brighton & Hove Albion in the table – we hear from Brighton forward Ellie Brazil on the secret to their fantastic early season form. Plus Robyn Cowan joins us after Chelsea thrashed Everton 4-0 and the Champions League group stages are drawn.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.