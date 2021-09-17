The Offside Rule Weekly: Pet peeves and fallouts

This week, we’re talking winners and losers of the first round of group games in the Champions League, reminiscing about famous fallouts in and outside the commentary box, and Hayley decides to get some footballing pet peeves off her chest.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.