The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Leah’s Lionnesses, Man City’s ever-growing injury list, and Kirby’s corners

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by The Athletic’s Holly Percival to talk all about England and to preview the WSL fixtures for this weekend. Is Leah the best captain choice? Who knew Kirby could take corners? Not Emma Hayes that’s for sure! And is Manchester United v Chelsea set to be a goal fest? All that plus we hear from Man City striker Janine Beckie ahead of their monster clash with Arsenal (that injury list is a worry though!)

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.