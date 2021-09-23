The Offside Rule Weekly: Cup magic and a side hustle

This week, we’re talking cup runs and picking out a team we think could go all the way in the League Cup. WE’re also reflecting on our pre-season predictions and seeing where we went right and wrong. Plus some football club side hustles in honour of Wolves and their new record label.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.