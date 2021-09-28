The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Flashes of Tobin Heath and Izzy Christiansen talks puppy teeth

Joining Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper it’s former England Goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain to talk through game week three of the WSL. Are Man City already out of the title race? Have Everton got their mojo back? And what happens to puppy teeth? All this plus a look ahead to the FA Cup – that’s last season’s FA Cup – will Leicester be able to pounce? We talk best goalkeepers in the WSL, and we show big love for Tobin Heath too.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.