The Offside Rule Weekly: The King Ralph effect

Posted on September 30, 2021 in Podcasts

This week we’re discussing those two big results from the Premier League and what it means for the season’s shifting narrative. We’re talking miles, distances and … petrol. Plus a bit of s**thousery as we look at some of the best bits of mischief over the years.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

