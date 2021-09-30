The Offside Rule Weekly: The King Ralph effect

This week we’re discussing those two big results from the Premier League and what it means for the season’s shifting narrative. We’re talking miles, distances and … petrol. Plus a bit of s**thousery as we look at some of the best bits of mischief over the years.

