The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Man City slip up, Arsenal gunning ahead and behind the scenes at Chelsea with Cuthbert

Joining Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper it’s a former Lioness defender Laura Bassett to talk through game week four of the WSL. This week: Is that one defeat too many for Man City? Are the Gunners just too good? And will Reading ever score? All that plus an exclusive interview with Erin Cuthbert.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.