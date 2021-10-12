The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Maanum’s missile, Louise Quinn exclusive and selling Ballon d’Or nominees

Lynsey Hooper is joined by former Matilda Alicia Ferguson, as well as women’s football writer and Sheffield United media officer, Rich Laverty, to talk through game week five of the WSL. This week: Has Gareth Taylor saved his neck with a 2-2 draw in the Manchester Derby? Was that really a second yellow card offense from Spurs’ Rachel Williams? And if you had to buy one, sub one and sell one from the Ballon d’Or nominee list, who would you pick? All that plus an exclusive interview with Birmingham Captain Louise Quinn who scored the equalizer against West Ham for their first point of the season.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.