The Offside Rule Weekly: Hey Big Spender

Posted on October 14, 2021 in Podcasts

This week, Ali Bender joins Kait and Hayley to chat Tik Tok, World Cup qualifiers and Newcastle United’s new found fortune. Plu, they decide which footballers could star or direct a big blockbuster following Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson’s directorial debut.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: