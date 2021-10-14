The Offside Rule Weekly: Hey Big Spender

This week, Ali Bender joins Kait and Hayley to chat Tik Tok, World Cup qualifiers and Newcastle United’s new found fortune. Plu, they decide which footballers could star or direct a big blockbuster following Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson’s directorial debut.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.