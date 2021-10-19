The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Farewell Willie Kirk, Heath hits home and Gary Lineker to the rescue

Lynsey Hooper is joined by former Lioness Claire Rafferty and football writer Carrie Dunn in the international break to discuss the WSL performances so far, Champions League action and more. Was it harsh of Everton to fire Willie Kirk on the weekend? Who are the up and coming Championship stars in the Conti Cup? And why do injured lower league players still face the prospect of ending their career if they can’t afford surgery? All that plus look ahead to Lionesses’ game against Northern Ireland on the weekend.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.