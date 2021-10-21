The Offside Rule Weekly: Can you speak Cockney?

Posted on October 21, 2021 in Podcasts

This week, we’re talking Ballon D’or and whether anyone can beat Mohamed Salah to the top prize. We’re also chatting languages and linguistically talented footballers following Lukaku’s impressive language skills being revealed by Uefa. And of course, a bit of TV chat after Hearts revealed a limited edition shirt sponsorship with fictional media company Waystar-Royco.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

