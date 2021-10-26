The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Black icons and saving Beths till last

Kait Borsay is joined by former Lioness and football legend Kelly Smith, alongside BBC football reporter Emma Sanders to discuss the Lionesses’ performance against Northern Ireland and look ahead to the weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals. All that plus exclusive interviews with Black icons of the game Hope Powell, Kerry Davis and Anita Sante. Which of their incredible achievements are they most proud of? How can a better pathway for Black players be built? And what more can be done to make young people aware of the talent that paved the way for them?

