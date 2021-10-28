The Offside Rule Weekly: Prone to hallucinations

Posted on October 28, 2021 in Podcasts

This week, Kait and Lynsey are joined by the brilliant Anne-Marie Batson to talk about the importance of Black History Month and what the world of sports media can do to ensure the fight against discrimination continues. In light of Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United Sunday, we chat the biggest ever football humiliations, featuring shoutouts for Bayern Munich, Watford and of course Southampton. And with Halloween coming up this weekend we discuss the scariest footballers and a pretty disgusting story involving a certain Paul Scholes.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

