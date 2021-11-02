The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Man City’s mare, Everton’s DNA match and Natasha Dowie exclusive

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by former Spurs legend Jenna Schillaci to talk through the FA Cup semi-finals, Lionesses and WSL action coming up. Does Gareth Taylor need to take more responsibility for the role his tactics had to play in their loss to Chelsea? Is there a place for 10-0 scoreline in the women’s game now? And what do we think of Everton’s new manager Jean-Luc Vasseur?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.